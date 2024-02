Artisan Cabestany

How can we help you? √ó

Welcome to fablabs.io!

Here are few suggestions about how we can help you and how you can participate and talk with us if you have any question or problem regarding the Fablabs.io platform.

Discuss with the community

You can ask for support to the administrators and the whole community in the Fablabs.io Discuss section within the Site feedback category. Site feedback category we would also love to hear your ideas and suggestions regarding Fablabs.io, its features, development, how it works and how we can improve it.

Help with the technical development on GitHub

If you have instead messages regarding the technical development or bugs of the platform, we would ask you to discuss these on the Fablabs.io repositories on GitHub (Fablabs.io is free/open source software!) at https://github.com/fablabbcn/fablabs.

E-mail the administrators

If you need instead to contact the administrators of Fablabs.io, please write to webmasters@fablabs.io.